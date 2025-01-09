Managerial change by Hull City's Championship relegation rivals as former Barnsley FC man moves on
The Hatters earnt plaudits for the way they fought to stay in last season's top-flight but ultimately lost the battle, and have struggled in this season Championship.
They are 20th in the table, two points above Hull City, who sit in the final relegation zone place. They lost their four games after Christmas, only scoring twice. In all they have lost 15 of 26 league games this season, 11 of them away from Kenilworth Road.
The former Barnsley centre-back replaced Nathan Jones as manager in November 2022, and took the Hatters into the play-offs that season, beating Coventry City in the final. All three sides promoted that season were relegated in 2023-24, but Luton were the highest ranked, whilst Sheffield United finished bottom.
But whereas the Blades and Burnley are in the picture to win this Championship, Luton are much more likely to leave it by the back door.
The decision was said to have come by mutual consent.
Portsmouth are now the only side in the Championship's bottom six not to have changed manager this season. Hull sacked Tim Walter in November, bringing in Ruben Selles from Reading in December.
Edwards, who joined Barnsley in 2011 and left two years later, managed Telford, England Under-16s, Forest Green Rovers and Watford before Luton.
