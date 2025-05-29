Leeds United 'retain interest' in Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer - but 'like' Aston Villa man
Both players have been strongly linked with Leeds in the past and interest in Hamer was well-documented last summer.
Leeds went as far as lodging a bid for Hamer, who had just tumbled out of the Premier League with Sheffield United.
Efforts to land him were dismissed as derisory and the midfielder was retained to play a role in Sheffield United’s promotion push.
However, following the Blades’ play-off final defeat to Sunderland, the 27-year-old’s future appears incredibly uncertain.
Leeds United interest in Gustavo Hamer
According to reporter Ben Jacobs, Leeds have retained an interest in Hamer. Sheffield United are not thought to have received any bids, although Everton are said to have enquired.
He is a player who is clearly admired by the Leeds hierarchy, as the club’s former chief executive officer Angus Kinnear admitted to interest last summer.
He told The Square Ball: “The only way to provoke the conversation was to make an offer. We made an offer which we think was at a fair level.
“They came back, very clearly, and said he was not for sale in this window to anybody, and he certainly wouldn’t be on sale to Leeds United, and there was certainly no price that could pull him away.
“Once you get that kind of feedback and you believe in that kind of feedback, you have to move on. Very simply, Gustavo Hamer wasn’t available for Leeds United in this window.”
Leeds United’s interest in Emiliano Buendia
When Daniel Farke was in charge of Norwich City, Buendia was at the heart of what the Canaries did.
Leeds were linked with an ambitious move for the Argentina-capped playmaker in January, with the 28-year-old having slipped down the pecking order at Norwich City.
Buendia instead went out on loan to Bayer Leverkusen after putting pen to paper on a contract extension in the Midlands.
Jacobs has claimed Leeds still like Buendia, who scored twice in 14 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen.
Buendia was also targeted by Leeds in the last summer window, something Kinnear also spoke candidly about.
He said: “Buendia was on our list and very clearly from Aston Villa, wasn’t going to be released, and the player didn’t want to come back down to Championship level, he felt he’d served his time at Championship level.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.