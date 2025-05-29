Leeds Untied reportedly remain interested in Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia.

Both players have been strongly linked with Leeds in the past and interest in Hamer was well-documented last summer.

Leeds went as far as lodging a bid for Hamer, who had just tumbled out of the Premier League with Sheffield United.

Efforts to land him were dismissed as derisory and the midfielder was retained to play a role in Sheffield United’s promotion push.

However, following the Blades’ play-off final defeat to Sunderland, the 27-year-old’s future appears incredibly uncertain.

Gustavo Hamer's future at Sheffield United appears uncertain. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United interest in Gustavo Hamer

According to reporter Ben Jacobs, Leeds have retained an interest in Hamer. Sheffield United are not thought to have received any bids, although Everton are said to have enquired.

He is a player who is clearly admired by the Leeds hierarchy, as the club’s former chief executive officer Angus Kinnear admitted to interest last summer.

He told The Square Ball: “The only way to provoke the conversation was to make an offer. We made an offer which we think was at a fair level.

“They came back, very clearly, and said he was not for sale in this window to anybody, and he certainly wouldn’t be on sale to Leeds United, and there was certainly no price that could pull him away.

“Once you get that kind of feedback and you believe in that kind of feedback, you have to move on. Very simply, Gustavo Hamer wasn’t available for Leeds United in this window.”

Leeds United’s interest in Emiliano Buendia

When Daniel Farke was in charge of Norwich City, Buendia was at the heart of what the Canaries did.

Leeds were linked with an ambitious move for the Argentina-capped playmaker in January, with the 28-year-old having slipped down the pecking order at Norwich City.

Emi Buendia has not made a single Premier League start for Aston Villa this season. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Buendia instead went out on loan to Bayer Leverkusen after putting pen to paper on a contract extension in the Midlands.

Jacobs has claimed Leeds still like Buendia, who scored twice in 14 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen.

Buendia was also targeted by Leeds in the last summer window, something Kinnear also spoke candidly about.

