Sheffield United are reportedly among the clubs keen on prising former Huddersfield Town star Jack Rudoni from Coventry City.

Chris Wilder’s men are licking their wounds after falling at the final hurdle in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

A defeat to Sunderland in the Championship play-off final consigned the Blades to another season in the second tier, but the club will be looking to mount another challenge next term.

Recruitment will undoubtedly be key if Sheffield United are to emulate Leeds United and bounce back from Wembley heartbreak.

Interest in Jack Rudoni

According to EFL Analysis, Sheffield United are interested in Rudoni with Coventry expected to face a battle to retain his services.

The Sky Blues suffered heartbreak themselves recently, losing to Sunderland in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Rudoni only joined the club last year, after suffering relegation from the Championship with Huddersfield.

Jack Rudoni was part of the Huddersfield Town squad relegated to League One in 2024. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

The 23-year-old impressed in Coventry colours, registering 10 goals and 13 assists in all competitions. Leicester City and Southampton, fresh from relegation from the Premier League, are also said to be keeping tabs.

Jack Rudoni as a potential Gustavo Hamer replacement

The sharks will undoubtedly circle Sheffield United following their failure to win back a place in the top flight.

Sales are inevitable when promotion is not secured and Gustavo Hamer is among those who may well depart.

Leeds United and Everton have been linked with the midfielder, who coincidentally was given his break in English football by Coventry.

Jack Rudoni’s career so far

Rudoni cut his teeth at AFC Wimbledon, starring for the club after loan spells in the non-league pyramid.

Huddersfield swooped for his signature in 2022 and tied him to a four-year deal. He was a member of the squad that pulled off a ‘great escape’ in 2023 but could not save the Terriers from the drop in 2024.

Jack Rudoni made 84 appearances for Huddersfield Town before departing for Coventry City. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Regarding his exit, then-Terriers boss Michael Duff said: “A move that suits all parties, we’ve been clear that if anyone is to leave the club, the deal would only be authorised under the right circumstances for Huddersfield Town.

"While we haven’t worked together, it’s clear that Jack has real potential, and I wish him well in his future career.

