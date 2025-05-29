Huddersfield Town promotion-winner and ex-Liverpool man becomes free agent as Leicester City confirm release
The 31-year-old may have only spent one season in West Yorkshire, but remains a popular figure at the John Smith’s Stadium.
He was loaned to Huddersfield for the duration of the 2016/17 season by Liverpool, then managed by David Wagner’s friend Jurgen Klopp.
Ward was a mainstay of the side under Wagner, making crucial saves across the campaign to help the Terriers go up via the play-offs.
Leicester City release Danny Ward
He made a permanent move to Leicester City in 2018 but has struggled for minutes and after seven years of being mostly an understudy, Ward is seeking pastures new.
Ward is departing alongside Foxes legend Jamie Vardy, who has been linked with Leeds United, and former Rotherham United goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.
In a statement, Leicester said: “Also departing is goalkeeper Ward, who joined from Liverpool in the summer of 2018 and has gone on to appear 52 times in a Leicester City shirt – including four penalty shootout victories in cup competitions.
“All three leave with the heartfelt thanks of everybody at Leicester City for their contributions during their time at King Power Stadium, as well as our best wishes for the next chapters in their careers.”
Huddersfield Town’s promotion heroes
The class of2016/17 will always be fondly remembered at Huddersfield, but members of that squad have had varying fortunes in the years since.
Ward has seen little first-team action, Michael Hefele was forced to retire on medical grounds and Izzy Brown also saw injury derail his career.
Jonathan Hogg remained a Terriers stalwart and only recently moved on, while Philip Billing has gone from strength to strength and recently won the Serie A title with Napoli.
The manager who led the promotion heroes, Wagner, was recently linked with a return to Huddersfield but a second appointment did not materialise.
