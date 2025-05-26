Former Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough marksman Jordan Rhodes has been linked with a move away from England.

An accomplished frontman at EFL level, Rhodes has spent the entirety of his senior career in England since cutting his teeth in Barnsley’s academy.

A promotion-winner with both Huddersfield and Middlesbrough, he has also represented the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and Ipswich Town.

However, he is currently available as a free agent with his contract at League One side Blackpool not being renewed.

Jordan Rhodes left Huddersfield Town for a second time last year. | Bruce Rollinson

Jordan Rhodes’ potential summer move

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, the 35-year-old is being eyed for a move north of the border.

Former Hull City playmaker Shaun Maloney is reportedly set to take the reins at Dundee and wants Rhodes with him in Scotland.

Dundee, of the Scottish Premiership, recently axed Tony Docherty and have been linked with a clutch of coaches.

Among those to have been linked is Linfield boss David Healy, a forward for Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers in his playing days.

Jordan Rhodes’ career trajectory

Rhodes ended the 2024/25 season on loan at Mansfield Town, having seen the goals dry up at Blackpool. He had been prolific in his loan stint at Bloomfield Road and there was even talk of a recall to Huddersfield.

A permanent switch was instead sanctioned, although it did not work out for Rhodes under Steve Bruce.

The experienced marksman has been released by Blackpool after a loan stint at Mansfield Town. | James Fearn/Getty Images

The Scotland-capped forward may have struggled of late, but boasts a goal-laden CV that makes him an appealing option for many clubs.

Speaking in November about his two spells at Huddersfield, Rhodes told Sky Sports: “The first time around under Lee Clark, there was an emphasis on 4-4-2, wingers, balls into the box and you very much knew where you stood.

“The second time around, maybe it was a little more complicated with tactics, formations, systems and the demands of that lone striker had changed in those 10 to 12 years.