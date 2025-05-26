Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Lee Grant has reportedly emerged as an option for the Huddersfield Town job.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a dismal 2024/25 season, the Terriers are putting plans in place for a 2025/26 campaign they hope will be considerably more enjoyable.

Relegation to the Championship was followed by a 10th-placed League One finish, sparking further frustration among the John Smith’s Stadium faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Duff was axed in March, although the Huddersfield hierarchy opted against hiring a permanent successor to see out the season.

Academy manager Jon Worthington took the reins but could not revive the club’s campaign.

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Grant has emerged as a surprise option to fill the head coach vacancy.

Lee Grant is employed by Ipswich Town as a first-team coach. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town’s head coach hunt

Grant has never held a managerial role before, but has been employed as a first-team coach at Ipswich Town since 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been an important figure in Kieran McKenna’s team, although the pair were unable to keep the Tractor Boys in the Premier League.

Huddersfield have also been linked with former Hull City boss Ruben Selles, with Grant said to be a rival to him for the opening.

Lee Grant’s CV

Before taking on a coaching role at Ipswich, Grant enjoyed a 22-year long career as a goalkeeper.

He finished as an understudy at Manchester United, but had previously featured prominently for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 42-year-old spent three years at Hillsborough between 2007 and 2010, amassing 145 appearances for the Owls,

Lee Grant represented Sheffield Wednesday between 2007 and 2010. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town’s rebuild job

The Terriers have made it clear they want a fresh start this summer, having cut ties with a raft of senior players as well as coach Kevin Russell.

Scrutiny from the stands intensified as their 2024/25 season derailed and Huddersfield owner Kevin Nagle is now under pressure to make improvements.

Speaking earlier this month, Nagle said: “In all my years of being in team ownership, across all sports, I have never had one collapse like this mid-season.