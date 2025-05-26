Huddersfield Town next manager: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County man emerges as 'option'
After a dismal 2024/25 season, the Terriers are putting plans in place for a 2025/26 campaign they hope will be considerably more enjoyable.
Relegation to the Championship was followed by a 10th-placed League One finish, sparking further frustration among the John Smith’s Stadium faithful.
Michael Duff was axed in March, although the Huddersfield hierarchy opted against hiring a permanent successor to see out the season.
Academy manager Jon Worthington took the reins but could not revive the club’s campaign.
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Grant has emerged as a surprise option to fill the head coach vacancy.
Huddersfield Town’s head coach hunt
Grant has never held a managerial role before, but has been employed as a first-team coach at Ipswich Town since 2022.
He has been an important figure in Kieran McKenna’s team, although the pair were unable to keep the Tractor Boys in the Premier League.
Huddersfield have also been linked with former Hull City boss Ruben Selles, with Grant said to be a rival to him for the opening.
Lee Grant’s CV
Before taking on a coaching role at Ipswich, Grant enjoyed a 22-year long career as a goalkeeper.
He finished as an understudy at Manchester United, but had previously featured prominently for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Burnley.
The 42-year-old spent three years at Hillsborough between 2007 and 2010, amassing 145 appearances for the Owls,
Huddersfield Town’s rebuild job
The Terriers have made it clear they want a fresh start this summer, having cut ties with a raft of senior players as well as coach Kevin Russell.
Scrutiny from the stands intensified as their 2024/25 season derailed and Huddersfield owner Kevin Nagle is now under pressure to make improvements.
Speaking earlier this month, Nagle said: “In all my years of being in team ownership, across all sports, I have never had one collapse like this mid-season.
“That is a disease we will be eradicating this offseason, amongst other things. It starts with leadership and culture.”
