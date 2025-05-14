Huddersfield Town's first-team coaching clearout as assistant moves on

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that assistant coach Kevin Russell has left the club.

Russell joined as B team manager 15 months ago, and was promoted to be Jon Worthington's assistant when he took over as interim coach shortly afterwards.

Since then he has served on the coaching staffs of Andre Breitenreiter, Michael Duff and Worthington again when he once more took up the reins temporarily in March.

But with a new head coach set to be appointed, and a revamp of the academy which will mean the end of the B team, the former Preston North End, Peterborough United, Wrexham, Stoke and Cheltenham Town coach moved on at the end of last season.

NO 2: Kevin Russell (right) twice assisted Jon Worthington as Huddersfield Town's interim head coach Jon Worthington (Image: Tony Johnson)

Worthington has returned to an expanded development role as academy director and the coaches who followed his into the first-team set-up this time, Michael Tonge and goalkeeping specialist Neil Bennett, have gone back to their previous roles.

It leaves the next head coach with a blank canvas in terms of his backroom as the Terriers look to put a disappointing 2024-25 behind them. The search for the new man is up and running, but an appointment is not understood to be imminent.

Meanwhile, League One rivals Reading are finally under new ownership.

On Wednesday the Football League gave final clearance for Rob Couhig and Todd Trosclair to buy the club from Dai Yongge.

ROLE CHANGE: Michael Tonge has gone back to the academy (Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Yongge was ordered to sell in February after failing the League's Owners' and Directors' Test.

He bought them in May 2017 after failing to take over at Hull City.