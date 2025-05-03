'A disease we will be eradicating' - Kevin Nagle makes vow to Huddersfield Town fans at end of dismal season
A promotion tilt was expected following Huddersfield’s relegation to League One, but a spectacular collapse dashed the dream.
Michael Duff was axed as head coach in March and Jon Worthington was installed as interim boss, but has failed to oversee improvement at the John Smith’s Stadium.
The Terriers ended the campaign with a 4-1 home defeat to Leyton Orient, leaving them 10th in the League One table.
In a candid post shared on social media platform X, Nagle has signalled his intent to root out the problems at the club.
He said: “No words I can say will make you or me feel better about this season. All I can say is this - you will have my time, my passion, and my money this offseason, as we will work day and night to get this right.
“In all my years of being in team ownership, across ALL sports, I have never had one collapse like this midseason. That is a disease we will be eradicating this offseason, amongst other things. It starts with leadership and culture.
“And if that rubs some wrong within the building, those are the ones that don’t need to be here next year. And if you think I’m passing blame, I’m not. It starts and ends with ME. And I have to do better, and I WILL do better.
“I want to thank you, the supporters, along with our amazing club staff for putting up with this season as best you can.
“You all deserve far, FAR better. In the coming weeks, you will see actions befitting these words. Time to go to work.”
