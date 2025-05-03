Huddersfield Town manager decision criticised by pundit as claim made over Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney
With their promotion push running out of steam, the Terriers opted to relieve Duff of his duties in March.
They decided against hiring a permanent successor straight away, instead handing the reins to academy manager Jon Worthington on a temporary deal.
Worthington was unable to revive the club’s season and the Terriers will be playing League One football again next term.
Former Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Jacobson, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has criticised Huddersfield’s decision to wield the axe when they did.
He told Football League World: "Huddersfield are a huge club, but for some reason, I think they got rid of Michael Duff far too soon.
"I think he's proven he's a good manager, especially at that level, and you can see what's happened at the club and the direction they have gone in since he left.
"It's very difficult for Jon Worthington to take on that team when they are low on confidence and expect players to step up, especially when the season is petering out for them.”
It remains to be seen who Huddersfield choose to be Duff’s permanent successor and a clutch of names have been linked.
Jacobson has addressed the possibility of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, who was last employed as a manager by Plymouth Argyle, landing the gig.
He said: "Wayne Rooney has football in his blood and he's desperate to succeed somewhere as a manager, but he's not quite been able to do that just yet. I do think at some point he will succeed.
"Is Huddersfield the right fit? I'm not sure, you'd have to speak to Wayne Rooney, but I do believe that at some point, he will be successful as a manager."
