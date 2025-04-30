Former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City boss Simon Grayson has enjoyed a league title triumph in Nepal.

He took charge of Lalitpur City, a club based in the Bagmati Province, and has steered them to the Nepal Super League title.

The season lasted just two months, with Grayson overseeing three wins and three draws in the regular campaign.

Simon Grayson has managed the likes of Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

His side then emerged victorious from the play-offs, defeating Pokhara Thunders in the final.

Speaking via the league’s social media channels, he said: “I’m obviously really excited for everybody connected with the club - the supporters, the owners, the players.

“It’s been a lot of hard work [that has] gone into it for every team and full credit to Pokhara tonight, who made it very difficult for us, every other team as well.

“I’m so proud of the players. They’ve competed in all of the tournament, which takes some doing as well. To get this second star on the shirt is very special for everybody.

“We’ve got work ethic, a team spirit, but we’ve got some quality in the team that can win games for us as well. You can see the excitement on everybody just celebrating together.”

Simon Grayson led Huddersfield Town to a League One play-off final victory in 2012. | Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Grayson, who represented the likes of Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester City in his playing days, has taken a wealth of experience to Nepal.

The former Sunderland boss hopes the influence of foreign coaches have had a positive impact on the country’s footballing landscape.

He said: “It’s been well-run. Hopefully, us foreign coaches coming in have had an influence on and off the pitch. That’s what we’re here for.

“It’s always nice when you win a tournament so congratulations to the NSL for putting on this magnificent tournament. You can see how many came into the stadium tonight, there was some proper noise.