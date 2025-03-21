Next week, former Leeds United and Huddersfield Town manager Simon Grayson will lead his new club into their new campaign.

A familiar figure across Yorkshire, Grayson has steered both Leeds and Huddersfield to promotion to the second tier of English football.

He has been in management for nearly 20 years and has also had spells in charge of the likes of Bradford City, Sunderland and Blackpool.

As a player, he plied his trade with clubs such as Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday after graduating from Leeds’ youth system.

Simon Grayson was in charge of Leeds United between 2008 and 2012. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

On March 29, the 55-year-old will officially begin an interesting new venture - in Nepal.

Last month, Grayson was appointed head coach of Lalitpur City, a club based in the Bagmati Province.

Their 2025 Nepal Super League season, which lasts just two months, will start on March 29 against Kathmandu Rayzrs.

“I’m delighted to have joined Lalitpur City Football Club for the 2025 Nepal Super League,” said Grayson following his appointment. “Even though it’s only a short two-month league, I’m really looking forward to coaching players, developing a team, and improving the standard of Nepalese football both on and off the pitch.

“Working with players on a daily basis is something I love doing, and working in a different country always takes you out of your comfort zone and to a new level of experience.

“[I] can’t wait to get out to Nepal in March. Thanks to Gamechanger FA for helping with this deal.”

Simon Grayson led Huddersfield Town to a League One play-off final victory in 2012. | Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Grayson has since touched down in Nepal and is preparing to take charge of his first competitive fixture as Lalitpur boss.

It is not the first time Grayson has ventured outside of English football, with the former Leeds boss having previously managed Indian outfit Bengaluru.

He led the club to the 2023 Indian Super League final, but left later on in the year.

In the summer of 2024, reports linked Grayson with the India national team gig, but an appointment failed to materialise.

It is clear Grayson faces a challenge in his new role in Nepal, with facilities in the county not what he will have become accustomed to in England.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, Grayson said: “10 days into my new adventure in Nepal. The welcome I have received has been very special.

“From the training pitch, to watching the national team of Nepal train and prepare for this upcoming international fixtures to building a bond with my staff on our bikes around Kathmandu, it’s all about building relationships .

“Yes, there are things that aren’t great, but the players have given everything which is so important. It makes you realise how lucky we are in the UK to have the facilities we have.