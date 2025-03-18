Leeds United's greatest XI of all time named by AI - with major omissions and bold choices

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 18th Mar 2025, 15:58 BST
An array of legendary figures have entertained Leeds United supporters over the years.

Since the turn of the millennium, Leeds have had dramatic highs and lows. However, there have undoubtedly been more of the latter in a particularly turbulent chapter in the club’s history.

A top-half Premier League club as recently as 2021, the Whites now compete in the second tier of English football but are on course to seal a return to the promised land at the end of the season.

When times are tough, it can be both therapeutic and painful to reminisce about better days and the individuals who made them so glorious.

These discussions can often fuel intense debate, particularly when fans task each other with assembling a team comprised of the club’s greatest ever players.

Grok AI has been asked to name the greatest XI in the club’s history – and has made some bold choices and left out some legendary figures.

Here is what it came up with.

AI has been asked to name Leeds United's greatest XI of all time.

1. AI names Leeds United's greatest XI of all time

AI has been asked to name Leeds United's greatest XI of all time. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Martyn was between the sticks at Elland Road between 1996 and 2002, eventually losing his number one spot to Paul Robinson. Described by AI as a 'modern-day legend'.

2. GK: Nigel Martyn

Martyn was between the sticks at Elland Road between 1996 and 2002, eventually losing his number one spot to Paul Robinson. Described by AI as a 'modern-day legend'. Photo: Ben Radford/ALLSPORT

He may only have been capped once by England, but Sterland was a stalwart in two title-winning campaigns at Elland Road.

3. RB: Mel Sterland

He may only have been capped once by England, but Sterland was a stalwart in two title-winning campaigns at Elland Road. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

A legendary centre-back, Hunter made over 650 appearances for the Whites. The south stand at Elland Road is named in his honour.

4. CB: Norman Hunter

A legendary centre-back, Hunter made over 650 appearances for the Whites. The south stand at Elland Road is named in his honour. Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

