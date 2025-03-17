Queens Park Rangers have been a bogey team for Leeds in recent years and held the promotion-chasing Whites to a 2-2 draw in the capital. Jayden Bogle and Junior Firpo struck to salvage a point, but two points were dropped nonetheless.

It was a result made worse by victories for Sheffield United and Burnley, who defeated Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City respectively. The Blades saw off the Owls with a goal from Rhian Brewster in a tense derby, while the Clarets overcame the Swans with goals from Josh Brownhill and Jaidon Anthony.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough squandered an opportunity to move closer to the play-offs as they were held to a goalless draw at Luton Town. Hull City also settled for a point, but the Tigers will have been satisfied to have taken one from West Bromwich Albion.

Sunderland are in the promotion hunt but were swept aside by Coventry City, who are also in the top six.

Preston North End edged past Portsmouth, Plymouth Argyle were beaten by Derby County and Stoke City fell to a defeat at Millwall. Blackburn Rovers have started slowly under Valerien Ismael and came up short against Cardiff City, while Bristol City claimed three points at Norwich City’s expense.

Following the latest round of games, here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final Championship table will look.