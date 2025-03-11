'Other factors' - Leeds United and Celtic-linked former Barnsley star on future amid contract uncertainty

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 11th Mar 2025, 16:25 BST
Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill was linked with Leeds United earlier on in the season - and still faces an uncertain future.

Reports in November suggested Brownhill was of interest to the Whites, who had previously been linked with the former Barnsley man in 2023.

Celtic and Rangers were also credited with interest earlier in the campaign, but a move away from Turf Moor in the winter window did not materialise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brownhill is in direct competition with Leeds, as Burnley attempt to hunt down the Championship table-toppers.

Josh Brownhill is out of contract at Burnley at the end of the season.placeholder image
Josh Brownhill is out of contract at Burnley at the end of the season. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

He is a key cog in Scott Parker’s Clarets machine but with his contract due to expire in the summer, there are doubts over his future.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, he said: “It's an important season for us all and we've got one goal: to get promoted out of this league and that's my full focus. After that, we'll decide.”

He was also asked whether his decision will be dependent on Burnley’s fate in the Championship promotion race and answered: “I think there's a lot of other factors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It's not just that factor, there's a lot of other things that go into it. But yes, our goal is to get promoted and we'll sort it from there.”

Leeds United were linked with Josh Brownhill back in November.placeholder image
Leeds United were linked with Josh Brownhill back in November. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

The 29-year-old was nurtured within Manchester United’s academy before finishing his football education with Preston North End.

Barnsley borrowed his services from the Lilywhites in 2016 and he helped the Reds seal promotion from League One.

A four-year stay at Bristol City followed his South Yorkshire spell, before Burnley came calling in 2020.

MORE: Daniel Farke says Leeds United's misfiring players 'need praise and a hug'

Related topics:CelticBurnley FC
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice