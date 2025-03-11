Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill was linked with Leeds United earlier on in the season - and still faces an uncertain future.

Reports in November suggested Brownhill was of interest to the Whites, who had previously been linked with the former Barnsley man in 2023.

Celtic and Rangers were also credited with interest earlier in the campaign, but a move away from Turf Moor in the winter window did not materialise.

Brownhill is in direct competition with Leeds, as Burnley attempt to hunt down the Championship table-toppers.

He is a key cog in Scott Parker’s Clarets machine but with his contract due to expire in the summer, there are doubts over his future.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, he said: “It's an important season for us all and we've got one goal: to get promoted out of this league and that's my full focus. After that, we'll decide.”

He was also asked whether his decision will be dependent on Burnley’s fate in the Championship promotion race and answered: “I think there's a lot of other factors.

“It's not just that factor, there's a lot of other things that go into it. But yes, our goal is to get promoted and we'll sort it from there.”

The 29-year-old was nurtured within Manchester United’s academy before finishing his football education with Preston North End.

Barnsley borrowed his services from the Lilywhites in 2016 and he helped the Reds seal promotion from League One.