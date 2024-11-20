Leeds United and Rangers 'keen' on former Barnsley midfielder but face transfer obstacle
The 28-year-old has been a key figure in the heart of Burnley’s midfield since 2020, when he was signed from Bristol City.
Prior to his move to Ashton Gate, he had cut his teeth with Preston North End and spent time on loan at Barnsley while proving his worth at Deepdale.
According to The Boot Room, Leeds are interested in the former Manchester United prospect. Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are also thought to be keen, although may reportedly struggle to compete with other admirers from a financial point of view.
Leeds, meanwhile, do not have Premier League football to offer and may find negotiating tough against the backdrop of top-flight interest.
The Whites were linked a move for Brownhill following their relegation to the Championship, but a move did not materialise.
West Ham United are believed to be long-term admirers, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham are reportedly keen on the midfielder.
As it stands, Burnley risk losing their midfield general on a free transfer with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.
When asked if he would like to stay at Burnley by BBC Radio Lancashire last month, Brownhill responded: “Yeah, of course. It’s one of them where my contract is coming to an end, is it in the club’s best interests to sort me out or is it mine?
“I’ve got a year left and I just want to keep focusing on performing very well, winning games and scoring goals. When it comes to the end of the year the decision has to be made. Is it the right thing for me to stay? Is it the right thing for the club to want me to stay? A lot can change in that time.
“While I’m playing well, enjoying my football and scoring goals I want to focus on that and see where it takes me until the end of the year.”
He has not missed a single minute of Championship action for Burnley this season, completing 90 minutes in all 15 of their league games so far.
