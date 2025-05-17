Huddersfield Town are reportedly interested in Everton academy graduate Ryan Ledson following his Preston North End release.

The curtain is coming down on Ledson’s seven-year association with the Lilywhites, who signed him from Oxford United in 2018.

215 appearances later, the 27-year-old is seeking pastures new as a free agent after Preston confirmed his contract was not being renewed.

According to the Daily Record, Huddersfield are among the clubs showing interest in a player once tipped for a bright future in the Premier League.

Ryan Ledson is leaving Preston North End after seven years at the club. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town’s potential transfer battle for Ryan Ledson

Perhaps unsurprisingly given his pedigree, Ledson has been linked with a clutch of clubs. Huddersfield’s League One counterparts, Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle, are also said to be keen.

Ledson’s former club Oxford have also been named as admirers, as have Scottish outfit Hibernian.

Hibs are believed to have declared their interest and hope the lure of European football proves strong.

What Ryan Ledson could bring to Huddersfield Town

Having spent the last seven seasons in the Championship, Ledson should not look out of place in League One.

He is an astute technician known for his ball-playing abilities and would arguably be a significant coup for a club in the third tier.

While cutting his teeth with Everton, he represented England at an array of youth levels and played with a host of current Three Lions stars.

Huddersfield Town’s rebuild mission

The Terriers have released a host of senior players since the end of their dismal 2024/25 campaign.

A new head coach is yet to be appointed but they will need to assemble a squad capable of competing at the top end of League One.

Frustration is already rife in the stands at the John Smith’s Stadium and owner Kevin Nagle recently vowed to “do better”.

Kevin Nagle bought Huddersfield Town in 2023. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Earlier this month, he said: “No words I can say will make you or me feel better about this season. All I can say is this - you will have my time, my passion, and my money this offseason, as we will work day and night to get this right.

“In all my years of being in team ownership, across ALL sports, I have never had one collapse like this midseason. That is a disease we will be eradicating this offseason, amongst other things. It starts with leadership and culture.

