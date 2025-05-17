Wrexham are reportedly plotting a move to sign former Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

The 26-year-old cut his teeth in West Yorkshire, shining for Huddersfield and fuelling links to Leeds United with his exploits.

He also enjoyed a productive season on loan at Bradford, which helped him establish himself at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Nottingham Forest prised O’Brien from Huddersfield in 2022 but it has not been plain-sailing for him at the City Ground.

Lewis O'Brien scored eight goals in 131 appearances for Huddersfield Town. | George Wood/Getty Images

He has been loaned out to D.C. United, Middlesbrough, Los Angeles FC and Swansea City, with Forest’s growth in the Premier League doing little for his chances of rising up the pecking order.

According to Football League World, newly-promoted Championship outfit Wrexham are looking to swoop this summer with Forest likely to sanction a sale.

Wrexham’s potential battle with Swansea City

The Red Dragons have financial muscle but may face competition from within Wales. O’Brien endeared himself to the Swansea faithful during his recent loan stint and the club want to retain his services.

As reported by the BBC, Swansea’s director of football Richard Montague said: "We do know Lewis has loved his time here and we have loved having him here.

“We'd love to have him back but he's under contract with Nottingham Forest and it's largely up to them what they choose to do.

"It's something we'd really be open to and we'd love to explore further, but ultimately when he's contracted to another club, it's not us in the driving seat."

Lewis O'Brien impressed during his loan spell at Swansea City. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Lewis O’Brien in demand

It is not difficult to imagine why Championship clubs will most likely circle Forest this summer. O’Brien boasts impressive pedigree and has 162 appearances in the second tier under his belt.

A versatile and tenacious central midfielder, O’Brien is an engine room in the middle of the park capable of contributing offensively and defensively.