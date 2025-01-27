Hull City face transfer battle as Preston North End 'negotiate' over former Huddersfield Town star

Hull City reportedly face competition from Preston North End for the signature of former Huddersfield Town star Lewis O’Brien.

The 26-year-old, who also counts Bradford City and Middlesbrough among his former clubs, has fallen out of favour at Nottingham Forest.

Since the end of his loan spell at Los Angeles FC, he has been reported to be of interest to Hull and Blackburn Rovers.

However, Preston now appear to have joined the race for the energetic midfielder. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Lilywhites have entered negotiations regarding a loan agreement.

Lewis O'Brien was a key figure for Huddersfield Town before his move to Nottingham Forest.Lewis O'Brien was a key figure for Huddersfield Town before his move to Nottingham Forest.
Lewis O'Brien was a key figure for Huddersfield Town before his move to Nottingham Forest. | George Wood/Getty Images

The report claims Hull are willing to fork out the money required for O’Brien, but that their lowly league position does not appeal to the player.

Blackburn, meanwhile, are said to have backed away after enquiring.

Sheffield United were linked with O’Brien during the reign of Paul Heckingbottom, who is now in charge of Preston.

Lewis O'Brien had a loan spell at Middlesbrough last season.Lewis O'Brien had a loan spell at Middlesbrough last season.
Lewis O'Brien had a loan spell at Middlesbrough last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

He took the reins at Deepdale early in the campaign following Ryan Lowe’s abrupt exit just one game in.

Leeds United have also been linked with O’Brien in recent years, but are now stacked with options in the central midfield area.

An experienced operator at Championship level, O’Brien has made 146 appearances In England’s second tier.

