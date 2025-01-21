Hull City 'making loan bid' for former Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough midfielder
With Nottingham Forest flying high in the Premier League, a revival at the City Ground appears unlikely for the midfielder.
He has been out on loan on three occasions in recent years, spending time with D.C. United, Middlesbrough and Los Angeles FC.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Hull are looking to sign the 26-year-old on a temporary basis.
The Tigers, who are in the midst of a mid-season recruitment drive, are said to be willing to pay around half of O’Brien’s wages.
This could potentially give Hull the edge over Blackburn, who have also been linked with a swoop.
Relegation-threatened Hull have already made four January signings, including midfielder Matt Crooks and forward Joe Gelhardt.
An energetic midfielder, O’Brien starred for Huddersfield as they marched to the Championship play-off final in 2022.
While cutting his teeth with the Terriers, he enjoyed a productive season on loan at Bradford City.
Forest prised him from West Yorkshire in 2022, signing O’Brien alongside fellow Terrier Harry Toffolo.
Neither are currently regular fixtures at the City Ground, with Forest only six points behind league leaders Liverpool.
