Hull City are reportedly set to rival Blackburn Rovers for the signature of former Huddersfield Town star Lewis O’Brien.

With Nottingham Forest flying high in the Premier League, a revival at the City Ground appears unlikely for the midfielder.

He has been out on loan on three occasions in recent years, spending time with D.C. United, Middlesbrough and Los Angeles FC.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Hull are looking to sign the 26-year-old on a temporary basis.

Lewis O'Brien has fallen down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Tigers, who are in the midst of a mid-season recruitment drive, are said to be willing to pay around half of O’Brien’s wages.

This could potentially give Hull the edge over Blackburn, who have also been linked with a swoop.

Relegation-threatened Hull have already made four January signings, including midfielder Matt Crooks and forward Joe Gelhardt.

An energetic midfielder, O’Brien starred for Huddersfield as they marched to the Championship play-off final in 2022.

Lewis O'Brien featured for Huddersfield Town in the 2022 Championship play-off final. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

While cutting his teeth with the Terriers, he enjoyed a productive season on loan at Bradford City.

Forest prised him from West Yorkshire in 2022, signing O’Brien alongside fellow Terrier Harry Toffolo.