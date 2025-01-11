Nottingham Forest 'open to offers' for ex-Huddersfield Town duo and forward previously linked with Leeds United
At the end of the 2021/22 season, Forest and Huddersfield locked horns at Wembley for a place in the Premier League.
The former emerged victorious and the victory marked the beginning of an exciting new era for the club.
In contrast, it marked the beginning of a turbulent chapter in Huddersfield’s history. Forest currently sit third in the Premier League, while the Terriers are fourth in League One.
The pain of defeat was heightened for the John Smith’s Stadium faithful when Toffolo and O’Brien, two of Huddersfield’s key figures, were signed by Forest.
However, it has not been plain-sailing for either player. Toffolo has fallen out of favour at the City Ground, following in the footsteps of O’Brien.
Los Angeles FC are the most recent club to have borrowed the services of O’Brien following the midfielder’s spells at D.C. United and Middlesbrough.
According to Sky Sports, Forest are willing to listen to offers for both players. Emmanuel Dennis, a forward linked with Leeds United in 2023, is also believed to be up to grabs.
Also reported to be in the shop window is Republic of Ireland international Andrew Omobamidele. The 22-year-old has struggled for minutes since his move from Norwich City and has been linked with Leeds and Sheffield United.
He is already familiar with Whites boss Daniel Farke, who blooded the defender during his reign as Norwich City manager.
