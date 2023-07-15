All Sections
Leeds United 'considering a move' for Nottingham Forest's ex-Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis

Leeds United are reportedly considering a move for Nottingham Forest forward Emmanuel Dennis.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Jul 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 11:41 BST

Dennis joined Forest last year following an impressive campaign in the Premier League with Watford, although failed to emulate his Hornets form at the City Ground. He made 25 appearances for Forest last season, scoring twice.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are keen to bolster their attacking options and are weighing up a move for the Nigeria international. The report claims background checks are being carried out by the club in order to determine whether he would be a suitable addition.

A spate of departures has started to make the Leeds squad appear thin and the Whites look particularly light up front. They have lost two players from the striking department this summer, with Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts both having sealed permanent exits.

The 25-year-old joined Nottingham Forest last year. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesThe 25-year-old joined Nottingham Forest last year. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Patrick Bamford remains on the books but has been linked with a departure, as has fellow attacker Wilfried Gnonto. Leeds are yet to make a senior signing this summer, although have strengthened at youth level with the additions of Scottish forwards Josh McDonald and Lewis Pirie.

