Dennis joined Forest last year following an impressive campaign in the Premier League with Watford, although failed to emulate his Hornets form at the City Ground. He made 25 appearances for Forest last season, scoring twice.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are keen to bolster their attacking options and are weighing up a move for the Nigeria international. The report claims background checks are being carried out by the club in order to determine whether he would be a suitable addition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spate of departures has started to make the Leeds squad appear thin and the Whites look particularly light up front. They have lost two players from the striking department this summer, with Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts both having sealed permanent exits.

The 25-year-old joined Nottingham Forest last year. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images