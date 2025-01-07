Former Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis O’Brien is reportedly set for a return to Nottingham Forest.

The 26-year-old is out on loan in the MLS with Los Angeles FC, having previously ventured stateside for a spell with D.C. United.

However, according to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, LAFC are not going to stump up the fee they had planned to pay to make his move permanent.

If he does indeed seal a return to the City Ground, it may put Championship clubs on alert. Leeds United have previously been linked with the midfielder, but never sealed a deal.

Lewis O'Brien has made 18 appearances for Los Angeles FC. | Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

He made his name at Huddersfield, graduating from the club’s academy and becoming a key figure at first-team level.

His development was aided by a season on loan at Bradford, during which he flourished as a crucial cog in the Bantams machine.

Forest secured his services in 2022 after defeating Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final. However, Premier League opportunities have proven limited.