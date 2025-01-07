Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City star previously eyed by Leeds United 'set' for return to England
The 26-year-old is out on loan in the MLS with Los Angeles FC, having previously ventured stateside for a spell with D.C. United.
However, according to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, LAFC are not going to stump up the fee they had planned to pay to make his move permanent.
If he does indeed seal a return to the City Ground, it may put Championship clubs on alert. Leeds United have previously been linked with the midfielder, but never sealed a deal.
He made his name at Huddersfield, graduating from the club’s academy and becoming a key figure at first-team level.
His development was aided by a season on loan at Bradford, during which he flourished as a crucial cog in the Bantams machine.
Forest secured his services in 2022 after defeating Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final. However, Premier League opportunities have proven limited.
A loan spell at Middlesbrough was sandwiched between his two moves to the MLS and he amassed 25 appearances for the club.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.