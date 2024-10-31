Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City are reportedly among the clubs to have shown interest in Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien.

Over two years have passed since Forest prised O’Brien from Huddersfield Town, recruiting him alongside fellow Terrier Harry Toffolo.

He had been a key figure for the Terriers and was influential as they marched to the Championship play-off final in 2022. Bradford City fans are also fond of O’Brien, having enjoyed his services as a loanee during the 2018/19 campaign.

However, it has not quite worked out for the all-action midfielder at the City Ground. He has been afforded just 17 appearances and was loaned to Middlesbrough last term, having previously been shipped out to D.C. United.

Lewis O'Brien has slipped down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest. | George Wood/Getty Images

MLS outfit Los Angeles FC borrowed his services in the summer but it appears he could have a chance to rebuild his career in England.

According to TEAMtalk, an array of Championship clubs have shown interest in the 26-year-old. A trio of Yorkshire outfits - Leeds, Sheffield United and Hull - are among those credited with interest.

O’Brien worked under Carlos Corberan at Huddersfield and the Spaniard’s current club West Bromwich Albion are among those linked, as are Stoke City.

There is also thought to be Premier League interest, with Southampton also listed among those keen. The report claims O’Brien is unlikely to feature in Forest’s plans once his loan spell in the United States comes to an end.

He has previously been linked with Leeds, as have Sheffield United. Central midfield has been a position of focus at Elland Road this season due to injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

The Whites recently dipped into the free agent market to restore some depth, signing France-capped veteran Josuha Guilavogui.