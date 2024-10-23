Leeds United have ended their search for a free agent midfielder with the signing of Josuha Guilavogui.

Injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev have left Leeds looking light in the midfield department, although Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell have impressed as a replacement duo.

An array of defensive-minded midfielders have been linked with the Whites in recent weeks, including former Premier League duo Cheikhou Kouyate and Francis Coquelin.

It appeared Guilavogui had emerged as the preferred option when he was pictured at Elland Road for Leeds’ Yorkshire derby meeting with Sheffield United.

Josuha Guilavogui spent last season in Germany with Mainz. | Neil Baynes/Getty Images

He was in attendance again as Leeds defeated Watford, setting tongues wagging and suggesting he would be sticking around.

The 34-year-old has now been unveiled by the club, putting pen to paper on a contract running until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Leeds are hoping he will be cleared as eligible to be involved against Bristol City this weekend, with the club waiting on international clearance and the necessary paperwork being ratified.

An experienced operator, Guilavogui has played in the top tiers of football in France, Spain and Germany. He was released by Mainz at the end of last season after making 12 appearances for the club.