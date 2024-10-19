Leeds United take 'interest' in seven-cap international pictured at Elland Road for Sheffield United clash
Injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev have depleted Leeds’ midfielder pool, although Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell have deputised admirably.
Farke has not ruled out a free agent signing to add depth and the Whites have been linked with a handful of names.
Former Nottingham Forest enforcer Cheikhou Kouyate has been reported to be of interest, as has ex-Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin.
According to Leeds Live, Guilavogui has also been looked at by the Whites. He was pictured at Elland Road last night (October 18), as Leeds defeated Sheffield United 2-0 under the lights.
A seasoned veteran at 34, the midfielder has been unattached since departing German outfit Mainz at the end of the 2023/24 season.
He also counts the likes of Wolfsburg and Saint-Etienne among his former clubs, and has won seven caps for France at international level.
Speaking ahead of Leeds’ meeting with the Blades, Farke said: "I can confirm we have had a deeper look and also with some guests at Thorp Arch - with a deeper look on it.
“It’s important not to speak about names, but the profile. We are a bit thin in the holding midfield position and also at centre-back.
“The ideal scenario is we bring in a player who is a bit more of a specialist in the holding midfield position, but can also cope with a centre-back position.”
