Leeds United 'weighing up' former Arsenal midfielder amid Cheikhou Kouyate uncertainty

Published 17th Oct 2024, 10:22 BST
Leeds United are reportedly weighing up a move for ex-Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin.

A defensive midfielder by trade, Coquelin was prised from his native France by Arsenal as a teenager and made over 150 appearances for the Gunners.

Spells in Spain with Valencia and Villareal followed but the 33-year-old is now available on the free agent market.

Leeds have been forced to consider an out-of-window addition following injuries to midfielders Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev. The club have been strongly linked with former Nottingham Forest man Cheikhou Kouyate, but reports have suggested a deal may not be struck.

According to The Sun, Leeds are considering Coquelin as an option to bolster their midfield amid injury issues.

Leeds United have been linked with former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin. | David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He is believed to be open to joining the Whites, although is said to face competition for a contract from other free agents.

Speaking in his most recent press conference, Leeds boss Daniel Farke said: "I can confirm we have had a deeper look and also with some guests at Thorp Arch - with a deeper look on it.

"It’s important not to speak about names, but the profile. We are a bit thin in the holding midfield position and also at centre-back.

"The ideal scenario is we bring in a player who is a bit more of a specialist in the holding midfield position, but can also cope with a centre-back position.”

