Leeds United 'exploring' short-term deal for former West Ham United and Nottingham Forest midfielder
Daniel Farke has seen his midfield weakened in recent weeks, losing first-choice pairing Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to injury.
Leeds have been able to rely upon Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell, although neither are considered particularly defensive-minded players.
Despite the summer transfer window being long since closed, Leeds can still dip into the free agent market and were linked with Kouyate earlier this week.
A seasoned veteran at 34, he spent a decade in the Premier League comprised of spells with West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.
He was released by Forest at the end of the 2023/24 season and is believed to be in Leeds’ sights. According to reporter Ben Jacobs, parties have discussed a deal running until the end of the current campaign.
A deal is not thought to have been finalised, with a decision from the Whites expected soon.
A defensive midfielder by trade, Kouyate can also operate at centre-back and has won nearly 100 caps for his native Senegal.
