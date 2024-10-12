Leeds United 'exploring' short-term deal for former West Ham United and Nottingham Forest midfielder

Leeds United are reportedly exploring the possibility of a short-term deal for free agent midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate.

Daniel Farke has seen his midfield weakened in recent weeks, losing first-choice pairing Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to injury.

Leeds have been able to rely upon Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell, although neither are considered particularly defensive-minded players.

Despite the summer transfer window being long since closed, Leeds can still dip into the free agent market and were linked with Kouyate earlier this week.

Cheikhou Kouyate was released by Nottingham Forest earlier this year.Cheikhou Kouyate was released by Nottingham Forest earlier this year.
Cheikhou Kouyate was released by Nottingham Forest earlier this year. | Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

A seasoned veteran at 34, he spent a decade in the Premier League comprised of spells with West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

He was released by Forest at the end of the 2023/24 season and is believed to be in Leeds’ sights. According to reporter Ben Jacobs, parties have discussed a deal running until the end of the current campaign.

A deal is not thought to have been finalised, with a decision from the Whites expected soon.

A defensive midfielder by trade, Kouyate can also operate at centre-back and has won nearly 100 caps for his native Senegal.

