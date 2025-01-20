Former Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis O’Brien is reportedly being eyed by Blackburn Rovers.

The 26-year-old was due to join Blackburn two years ago, but the move fell through due to issues with paperwork.

He was exiled by Nottingham Forest, therefore ended up seeking minutes stateside with D.C. United.

He has since had loan spells at Middlesbrough and Los Angeles FC, but remains contracted to Premier League high-fliers Forest.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Blackburn have asked about the possibility of taking O’Brien on loan.

Lewis O'Brien was given his first professional deal by Huddersfield Town. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Blackburn boss John Eustace is believed to be admirer of the midfielder’s drive and O’Brien would arguably be a shrewd addition.

A familiar face across Yorkshire, he made his name in West Yorkshire as a key figure for Huddersfield.

While cutting his teeth with the Terriers, he spent a productive season out on loan at Bradford.