Ex-Huddersfield Town and Bradford City star previously eyed by Leeds United in shop window as clubs 'line up'
Reports have indicated the 26-year-old is heading back from his loan spell at Los Angeles FC to parent club Nottingham Forest.
With Forest flying high in the Premier League, first-team minutes do not appear likely for the tenacious midfielder.
According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Championship clubs are joining the queue to land O’Brien on loan.
Huddersfield gave O’Brien his senior breakthrough and be starred for the Terriers as they marched to the Championship play-off final in 2022.
While cutting his teeth at the John Smith’s Stadium, he enjoyed a successful season on loan in West Yorkshire with Bradford.
A return to West Yorkshire was mooted years later, as Leeds United were credited with interest in his services. However, a move to Elland Road failed to materialise.
He has been on Forest’s books since 2022 but was frozen out of the first-team picture not long after his move to the City Ground.
Middlesbrough took the midfielder on loan last season, with his time at the Riverside sandwiched between stateside stints with D.C. United and LAFC.
