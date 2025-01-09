Championship clubs are reportedly lining up to secure the services of former Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Middlesbrough star Lewis O’Brien.

Reports have indicated the 26-year-old is heading back from his loan spell at Los Angeles FC to parent club Nottingham Forest.

With Forest flying high in the Premier League, first-team minutes do not appear likely for the tenacious midfielder.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Championship clubs are joining the queue to land O’Brien on loan.

Huddersfield gave O’Brien his senior breakthrough and be starred for the Terriers as they marched to the Championship play-off final in 2022.

Lewis O'Brien has been out on loam at Los Angeles FC. | Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

While cutting his teeth at the John Smith’s Stadium, he enjoyed a successful season on loan in West Yorkshire with Bradford.

A return to West Yorkshire was mooted years later, as Leeds United were credited with interest in his services. However, a move to Elland Road failed to materialise.

He has been on Forest’s books since 2022 but was frozen out of the first-team picture not long after his move to the City Ground.