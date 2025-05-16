Middlesbrough are set to hold talks with club stalwart and former Leeds United star Jonny Howson over his future.

The 36-year-old, a product of the Leeds academy and former captain of the Whites, has been on the books at the Riverside since 2017.

He has amassed 340 appearances and been a rock during an eventful period in the club’s history. Howson is out of contract this summer but discussions regarding his future are set to take place.

However, talks will not be held with long-serving defender Anfernee Dijksteel. The defender has amassed 167 appearances since joining from Charlton Athletic six years ago but will seek pastures new this summer.

A raft of young professionals and scholars are also set to leave Middlesbrough upon the expiry of their current deals.

Jonny Howson is set for talks over his Middlesbrough future. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Middlesbrough’s retained list statement

A club statement read: “The club has submitted its retained list to the EFL, ahead of player contracts expiring at the end of June.

“Clubs must submit a list of all out-of-contract players whose services are not being retained by Saturday 17 May.

“Anfernee Dijksteel is confirmed as a departure after six years at the club. Anfernee made 167 appearances after arriving from Charlton in 2019 and scored three goals, including a stunning solo effort at Leeds last August.

“The loans of Mark Travers, Ryan Giles, Kelachi Iheanacho, Sammy Iling-Junior, and Ben Doak have all concluded and those players will return to their parent clubs.

Ben Doak is heading back to Liverpool following the conclusion of his loan spell at Middlesbrough. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

“From our academy, young professionals Terrell Agyemang, George Gitau, Jack Hannah, Afonso Lindo, Dan Nkrumah, Nathan Simpson, Alfie Myers-Smith, Jack Stott, Cain Sykes, and Pharrell Willis will all part company with the club, as well as scholars Addis Dore, Felix Elliott, Noah Muwana, Fin O'Gorman, Ethan Scott and Judah Tawiah.

