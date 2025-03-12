Middlesbrough FC captain Jonny Howson reveals defensive inspiration from Leeds United legend following positional shift
With Boro facing a selection crisis in the heart of their defence with no recognised centre-half available, there was only one figure whom Michael Carrick could turn to with Boro’s play-off pitch in serious jeopardy ahead of the game against QPR.
Howson, who turns 37 in May, marshalled Boro’s backline in a key 2-1 win.
A class act in the middle of the park for Boro and in his days at Leeds United and Norwich City, Howson was unfailingly modest when talk turned to his adaptability.
He also revealed inspiration from someone whom he knows and also used to watch from the stands at Elland Road in Boro number two Jonathan Woodgate.
Howson said: "The one who has probably helped me most, certainly with the defensive side is Woody.
"He is someone I am always going to listen to, because he is passionate about what he does and also because he has seen it and done it at the highest level.
"I was fortunate enough to have watched him as a kid growing up as well. He has helped me enormously for the amount of different things I have learned from him.”
Afterwards an admiring Carrick acknowledged that, in an ideal world, Howson would not have played, having barely been match-fit following a lay-off with a calf injury.
Howson’s substitute appearance against Swansea last weekend was his first Championship outing since December 21.
It was a ‘calculated gamble’ according to Carrick and spoke volumes about the mentality of the Yorkshireman, who could well receive the call again on Saturday as Boro visit Luton and strive to keep their top-six bid on the rails again.
Carrick added: "He hasn’t had one full training session. He’s arguably still injured effectively as he’s not fully fit yet. He put himself forward to play and we were keeping our fingers crossed, he’d get through.
"His performance just sums him up. It was a credit to him and the way he has looked after himself in his whole career.”