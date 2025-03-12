Middlesbrough FC captain Jonny Howson reveals defensive inspiration from Leeds United legend following positional shift

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 12th Mar 2025, 16:57 BST
PRESSED into service as an emergency centre-half when his club needed him the most on Tuesday, there were no dramas for Middlesbrough’s consummate captain in Jonny Howson.

With Boro facing a selection crisis in the heart of their defence with no recognised centre-half available, there was only one figure whom Michael Carrick could turn to with Boro’s play-off pitch in serious jeopardy ahead of the game against QPR.

Most Popular

Howson, who turns 37 in May, marshalled Boro’s backline in a key 2-1 win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A class act in the middle of the park for Boro and in his days at Leeds United and Norwich City, Howson was unfailingly modest when talk turned to his adaptability.

Middlesbrough player Jonny Howson. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)placeholder image
Middlesbrough player Jonny Howson. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

He also revealed inspiration from someone whom he knows and also used to watch from the stands at Elland Road in Boro number two Jonathan Woodgate.

Howson said: "The one who has probably helped me most, certainly with the defensive side is Woody.

"He is someone I am always going to listen to, because he is passionate about what he does and also because he has seen it and done it at the highest level.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I was fortunate enough to have watched him as a kid growing up as well. He has helped me enormously for the amount of different things I have learned from him.”

Michael Carrick manager of Middlesbrough interacts with first team coach Jonathan Woodgate during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Riverside Stadium on December 26, 2024 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)placeholder image
Michael Carrick manager of Middlesbrough interacts with first team coach Jonathan Woodgate during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Riverside Stadium on December 26, 2024 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Afterwards an admiring Carrick acknowledged that, in an ideal world, Howson would not have played, having barely been match-fit following a lay-off with a calf injury.

Howson’s substitute appearance against Swansea last weekend was his first Championship outing since December 21.

It was a ‘calculated gamble’ according to Carrick and spoke volumes about the mentality of the Yorkshireman, who could well receive the call again on Saturday as Boro visit Luton and strive to keep their top-six bid on the rails again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carrick added: "He hasn’t had one full training session. He’s arguably still injured effectively as he’s not fully fit yet. He put himself forward to play and we were keeping our fingers crossed, he’d get through.

"His performance just sums him up. It was a credit to him and the way he has looked after himself in his whole career.”

Related topics:Jonny HowsonMichael CarrickLeeds UnitedBoroQPRJonathan WoodgateElland RoadNorwich City
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice