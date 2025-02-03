Middlesbrough exit mooted as Derby County and QPR 'chase' long-serving defender
The 28-year-old has been on the books at the Riverside for five-and-a-half years, but has been in and out of Michael Carrick’s side this season.
According to Football League World, he is being eyed up for a Championship switch by both the Rams and the Rs.
However, it is believed Middlesbrough will not sanction an exit until they can bring in a new right-back of their own.
Derby and QPR are thought to be direct competitors for the signature of the Suriname international, who was signed from Charlton Athletic in 2019.
The report claims both sides will have to wait on Middlesbrough, who look to be among the busier Championship sides on deadline day.
A loan exit for Alex Gilbert has already been sanctioned, while the signature of winger Samuel Iling-Junior has been temporarily secured.
Fans are now eagerly awaiting another arrival, with Sevilla’s Kelechi Iheanacho reportedly on the verge of joining Carrick’s squad.
Southampton marksman Adam Armstrong has also been linked with a move to the Riverside, but Leeds United have also been linked.