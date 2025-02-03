Middlesbrough exit mooted as Derby County and QPR 'chase' long-serving defender

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 15:35 BST
Derby County and Queens Park Rangers are reportedly chasing long-serving Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel.

The 28-year-old has been on the books at the Riverside for five-and-a-half years, but has been in and out of Michael Carrick’s side this season.

According to Football League World, he is being eyed up for a Championship switch by both the Rams and the Rs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, it is believed Middlesbrough will not sanction an exit until they can bring in a new right-back of their own.

Middlesbrough's Anfernee Dijksteel has reportedly attracted interest.placeholder image
Middlesbrough's Anfernee Dijksteel has reportedly attracted interest. | George Wood/Getty Images

Derby and QPR are thought to be direct competitors for the signature of the Suriname international, who was signed from Charlton Athletic in 2019.

The report claims both sides will have to wait on Middlesbrough, who look to be among the busier Championship sides on deadline day.

A loan exit for Alex Gilbert has already been sanctioned, while the signature of winger Samuel Iling-Junior has been temporarily secured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Samuel Iling-Junior has represented England at various youth levels.placeholder image
Samuel Iling-Junior has represented England at various youth levels. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Fans are now eagerly awaiting another arrival, with Sevilla’s Kelechi Iheanacho reportedly on the verge of joining Carrick’s squad.

Southampton marksman Adam Armstrong has also been linked with a move to the Riverside, but Leeds United have also been linked.

MORE: Middlesbrough make decision on '£10m bid' for star previously eyed by Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur

Related topics:MiddlesbroughDerby CountyQPR
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice