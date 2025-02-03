Middlesbrough make decision on '£10m bid' for star previously eyed by Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 14:52 BST
Middlesbrough have reportedly received another bid from Porto for influential midfielder Hayden Hackney.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence at the Riverside, growing from an academy prospect into a crucial first-team figure.

Naturally, the speed of his ascent has fuelled transfer talk and he was reported to be on the radar of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur last year.

Portuguese giants Porto have recently been linked with the midfielder, with an offer believed to have been made.

Hayden Hackney is a key figure in Middlesbrough's midfield.placeholder image
Hayden Hackney is a key figure in Middlesbrough's midfield. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Mail Online have claimed another bid has been lodged, one worth an improved £10m. According to the report, Middlesbrough have rejected the offer.

It is believed a much higher fee would be required to convince Middlesbrough to part with one of their most prized assets.

Hackney has made 27 appearances in all competitions for Middlesbrough this season, scoring four goals.

Hayden Hackney has been linked with Porto.placeholder image
Hayden Hackney has been linked with Porto. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

It is already shaping up to be a busy deadline day for the Championship promotion hopefuls, who have signed winger Samuel Iling-Junior on loan from Bologna.

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho is reportedly set to follow Iling-Junior through the door with a loan switch from Sevilla.

Related topics:Middlesbrough Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United
