Huddersfield Town are reportedly holding talks with Ruben Selles following his dismissal at Hull City.

The 41-year-old managed to keep Hull afloat in the Championship, securing safety with a draw at Portsmouth on the final day of the regular season.

He had only taken the reins in December, leaving Reading to do so, but was relieved of his duties following the conclusion of the campaign.

It appears Selles could have a chance to remain in Yorkshire, with reporter Alan Nixon claiming via his Patreon page that Huddersfield have engaged him in talks.

Huddersfield Town’s head coach hunt

Michael Duff was axed by Huddersfield in March, with the club’s promotion hopes quickly fading. Instead of hiring a permanent successor, Jon Worthington was place in charge as caretaker boss.

It was hoped a new voice would be able to resurrect Huddersfield’s season, but if anything it got worse and the Terriers finished in mid-table obscurity.

Huddersfield owner Kevin Nagle is now under pressure to get the next appointment right, with the club preparing for another season of League One football.

Ruben Selles’ pedigree

Selles landed his first role in management with Southampton, taking the reins at St Mary’s in 2023 after a spell as caretaker.

He had previously acted as an assistant to Ralph Hasenhuttl, having cut his teeth in various backroom roles across Europe.

Southampton were not saved from relegation to the Championship during his reign, but he still managed to land the manager role at Reading.

He performed admirably against the backdrop of off-field turbulence as Royals boss, eventually leaving for Hull in December 2024.

Kevin Nagle’s vow

After another dismal campaign, Terriers owner Nagle has vowed to address the issues that have caused Huddersfield’s decline.

After the final game of the 2024/25 season, he said: “No words I can say will make you or me feel better about this season. All I can say is this - you will have my time, my passion, and my money this offseason, as we will work day and night to get this right.

“In all my years of being in team ownership, across ALL sports, I have never had one collapse like this midseason. That is a disease we will be eradicating this offseason, amongst other things. It starts with leadership and culture.

“And if that rubs some wrong within the building, those are the ones that don’t need to be here next year. And if you think I’m passing blame, I’m not. It starts and ends with ME. And I have to do better, and I WILL do better.

“I want to thank you, the supporters, along with our amazing club staff for putting up with this season as best you can.