Former Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers forward David Healy is reportedly in the frame to become Dundee’s new manager.

The 45-year-old has been in charge of Linfield in his native Northern Ireland since October 2015 and done a stellar job.

He has lifted the NIFL Premiership titles on a staggering six occasions, becoming a hero at Windsor Park in the process.

His success, naturally, has led to his name being circulated when jobs open up elsewhere.

David Healy represented Leeds United between 2004 and 2007. | Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Scottish outfit Dundee are the latest club to have been linked with Healy, with Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claiming the former forward is in the frame to land the gig.

Dundee compete in the Scottish Premiership and recently parted company with Tony Docherty.

David Healy’s burgeoning reputation

Last year, EFL clubs Preston North End, Cheltenham Town and Morecambe were both linked with moves for Healy.

He would arguably be a huge gamble for clubs in England given his lack of experience of management outside Northern Ireland, but his track record is tough to argue with.

As well as six league titles, Healy has collected Irish Cup and NIFL Cup wins.

David Healy has led Linfield to a series of trophy triumphs. | David Rogers/Getty Images

David Healy’s history with Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers

A familiar face in Yorkshire, Healy counts the Whites and Doncaster among his former employers. He first arrived in the county in 2004, joining Leeds from Preston.

He spent three seasons at Elland Road, scoring 31 goals across 131 appearances before departing for Fulham in 2007.

A move to Sunderland followed in 2008 and the Black Cats loaned Healy to Doncaster in 2010. After leaving the Stadium of Light permanently, the marksman had stints at Rangers and Bury before hanging up his boots.