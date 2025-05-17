Leeds United retained list: Whites confirm departure of title-winner as talks with duo remain ongoing
The trio are out of contract this summer and Guilavogui will be seeking pastures new after 18 appearances in Leeds colours.
Firpo and Byram, however, could well be following the Whites into the Premier League after helping the club clinch the Championship title.
Discussions are ongoing with the pair and it remains to be seen whether agreements will be struck.
Leeds have also taken the opportunity to offer their best wishes to loanees Joe Rothwell and Manor Solomon following the conclusion of their loan spells at Elland Road.
The latter has been linked with a permanent move to West Yorkshire, but has remained coy regarding his future.
Leeds United’s retained list statement
A statement issued by the club read: “Leeds United can confirm the club’s retained list for the 2025/26 season has been submitted to the EFL.
“Leaving the club upon the expiration of his contract, Josuha Guilavogui departs with all of our best wishes. The midfielder joined the club during the 2024/25 campaign and proved to be an important figure both on and off the pitch.
“Returning to their parent clubs following successful loan spells, we would like to thank Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell for their efforts and contributions towards us being crowned champions of the division.
“The club remains in discussion with first-team players Junior Firpo and Sam Byram.”
Leeds United’s decisions on young players
At youth level, fresh terms have been offered to promising quartet Rory Mahady, James Debayo, Coban Bird and Harvey Vincent.
Debayo has already been embedded into Daniel Farke’s first-team squad and made his senior debut against Swansea City back in November.
Harry Christy, Cian Coleman, Connor Ferguson, Max McFadden, Amari Miller, Kris Moore, Joe Richards, Joe Snowdon, Luca Thomas and Dan Toulson have all been released.