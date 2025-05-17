Leeds United midfielder 'plans' to leave Elland Road as Fabrizio Romano issues update
The 34-year-old, an elder statesman in the Whites ranks, arrived at Elland Road as a free agent in October.
He was recruited amid a central midfield injury crisis but was mostly used to see games out in the dying embers.
Regardless, the France-capped midfielder quickly became an immensely popular figure in a dressing room awash with young players.
He made 18 appearances in total during the 2024/25 season, which ended with Leeds players holding the Championship trophy aloft.
Fabrizio Romano’s Josuha Guilavogui claim
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Guilavogui is preparing to depart for pastures new ahead of next season.
Writing on X, he said: “Josuha Guilavogui plans to leave Leeds United as free agent this summer. He’s open to new chapter with contract due to expire in the coming weeks.”
With Leeds set to revamp their squad and get it ready for the Premier League, a long-term stay did not appear particularly likely for Guilavogui.
He faced stiff competition for minutes and may well be keen to feature more prominently when the new campaign comes around.
Josuha Guilavogui’s Leeds United title message
While he may not have been crucial on the pitch, the midfielder will undoubtedly move on with the best wishes of the Elland Road faithful if he does indeed depart.
Writing on Instagram after Leeds’ trophy parade, Guilavogui said: “I predicted a riot, and I was right.
“Since my very first day here,I knew we’d come back. Back to where we belong. Back to the Premier League. Today isn’t just a party. It’s a riot of love, pride, and belief.
“All these emotions lead to one truth - Leeds United is an iconic and I have to be thankful. We are all champions marching on together.”