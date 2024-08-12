Preston North End next manager: Former Leeds United, Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers man 'a contender'
Healy has been in charge of Linfield in his native Northern Ireland since 2015 and overseen dominance in the NIFL Premiership. Since taking the reins, he has led the club to five league titles, two Irish Cup victories and three NIFL Cup triumphs.
The 45-year-old was linked with a move to England earlier this year, when he was reported to be under consideration for jobs at Cheltenham Town and Morecambe. However, a return to the EFL did not materialise.
According to Football Insider, he is in the frame to replace Ryan Lowe as manager of Championship outfit Preston. Lowe has left the Lilywhites by mutual consent, just one game into their Championship season.
Former Huddersfield Town coach Mike Marsh has since taken the reins on a temporary basis, assisted by Peter Murphy and former Sheffield United forward Ched Evans.
While Healy does not possess experience of management in the EFL, he did spend almost the entirety of his playing career in England. Nurtured within Manchester United’s academy, the former frontman went on to represent the likes of Leeds, Doncaster, Sunderland and Fulham.
He also plied his trade for Preston, scoring 44 goals in 153 appearances for the club between 2000 and 2004.
