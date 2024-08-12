Preston North End next manager: Former Leeds United, Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers man 'a contender'

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 12th Aug 2024, 17:24 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 17:40 GMT
Former Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers forward David Healy is reportedly a contender for the vacant Preston North End job.

Healy has been in charge of Linfield in his native Northern Ireland since 2015 and overseen dominance in the NIFL Premiership. Since taking the reins, he has led the club to five league titles, two Irish Cup victories and three NIFL Cup triumphs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 45-year-old was linked with a move to England earlier this year, when he was reported to be under consideration for jobs at Cheltenham Town and Morecambe. However, a return to the EFL did not materialise.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

David Healy is currently in charge of Northern Irish side Linfield. Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty ImagesDavid Healy is currently in charge of Northern Irish side Linfield. Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
David Healy is currently in charge of Northern Irish side Linfield. Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

According to Football Insider, he is in the frame to replace Ryan Lowe as manager of Championship outfit Preston. Lowe has left the Lilywhites by mutual consent, just one game into their Championship season.

Former Huddersfield Town coach Mike Marsh has since taken the reins on a temporary basis, assisted by Peter Murphy and former Sheffield United forward Ched Evans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While Healy does not possess experience of management in the EFL, he did spend almost the entirety of his playing career in England. Nurtured within Manchester United’s academy, the former frontman went on to represent the likes of Leeds, Doncaster, Sunderland and Fulham.

He also plied his trade for Preston, scoring 44 goals in 153 appearances for the club between 2000 and 2004.

Related topics:David HealySunderlandPreston North EndLilywhitesEnglandEFL

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice