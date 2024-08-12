Preston North End have called on a former Huddersfield Town coach and an ex-Sheffield United forward for caretaker coaching duties.

Just one game into their 2024/25 campaign, Preston have parted ways with Ryan Lowe. The 45-year-old has left Deepdale by mutual consent, bringing an end to his tenure after two-and-a-half years at the helm.

A caretaker coaching team has been assembled, with fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City looming. The Lilywhites will be led into the games by Mike Marsh, who has stepped up from his role as first-team coach to take the reins on a temporary basis.

A vastly experienced figure, Marsh has worked for the likes of Liverpool and Swansea City as a coach behind the scenes. He also had a stint at Huddersfield during the reign of David Wagner.

Former Sheffield United forward Ched Evans has taken on a temporary coaching role at Preston North End. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

He will have assistance from Ched Evans, one of the senior players in the Preston dressing room at 35. A familiar face in Yorkshire, Evans had two spells at Sheffield United and amassed 126 appearances for the Blades.

Marsh and Evans will also be able to seek the counsel of Preston coach Peter Murphy, who completes the temporary team.