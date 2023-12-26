A loan move to Blackpool was sanctioned in the summer and the 33-year-old has been prolific at Bloomfield Road. He is League One’s top scorer with 15 goals, while Huddersfield have been among the Championship’s most toothless sides in front of goal.

There is a window in which Rhodes can be recalled from his loan spell and according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Moore is keen to exercise the recall clause.

Rhodes, however, is said to be happy and settled at Bloomfield Road. Blackpool’s CEO Julian Winter admitted earlier this month that the ball is in Huddersfield’s court when it comes to the forward’s future.

Jordan Rhodes has been prolific in League One with Blackpool. Image: Tim Markland/PA Wire

He said: "There’s a window which they can trigger a recall but it’s in their court. I don’t think I’ve ever come across a club that leaves it late if they want a loan player to return, they usually make that decision pretty quickly. We’ll know relatively early in January if that’s the case, but it’s not within our gift. We’ve just got to prepare for that possibility.

"The recruitment team is constantly working on options for all scenarios, and that’s an obvious one- everyone will talk about Jordan and say ‘what if.’ We don’t know what Huddersfield are thinking at this stage. He’ll concentrate with us and we’ll see what happens - hopefully it’s a positive outcome for us.

"He’s such an intelligent footballer, and his ability to be in the right place at the right time is second to none. He’s shown he can score all kinds of goals in this league.

"What’s not to like about him? He’s also a fabulous guy. Everyone that meets him will see he’s a fantastic fella, and he’s done what it says on the tin. He’s come in and scored goals.”