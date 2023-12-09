Blackpool boss Neil Critchley hailed on-loan forward Jordan Rhodes after the Huddersfield Town man notched another two goals for the Tangerines.

Rhodes was deemed surplus to requirements at the John Smith’s Stadium in the summer and a season-long loan move to Blackpool was sanctioned. He has taken to life at Bloomfield Road like a duck to water, netting 13 goals across 17 league outings.

It is understood Huddersfield have a window in which they can recall him, although Critchley is hoping he sees out the duration of his loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after Rhodes’ brace in a 3-0 win over Carlisle United, Critchley said: “I felt we were comfortable and the second goal was a real bit of quality from Jordan. That settled us down and we were comfortable.

Jordan Rhodes joined Blackpool on loan from Huddersfield Town in the summer. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“We watch Jordan and try and learn from him and he’s a good example to our strikers who have not had his career. They should be aspiring to achieve what he’s done.

“His positioning inside the penalty box and his patience, his movement, cleverness and ability to finish off both feet or his head is outstanding. We’re delighted he’s here and we really want that to continue for the year.”

Huddersfield are among the lowest scorers in the Championship, with Rotherham United Sheffield Wednesday the only sides to have scored less in the league this term. Defender Michal Helik is their top scorer on five goals, ahead of on-loan forward Delano Burgzorg on four.