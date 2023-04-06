Izzy Brown played for Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday during his career

Izzy Brown has announced his retirement from professional football “with great sadness and a heavy heart” at the age of just 26.

The former Huddersfield Town player has struggled with two Achilles tendon injuries and left Preston North End at the end of last season and has now made the decision to hang up his boots.

Brown spent the first half of the 2016-17 season on loan with Rotherham United in the Championship, before the deal was terminated early by Chelsea.

He was back in Yorkshire soon after as he joined Huddersfield on a six-month loan. He scored in a 2-1 win over Leeds United and featured in the Terriers’ play-off final win over Reading at Wembley. Brown played 98 minutes as the game was won by Huddersfield on penalties.

He moved to Brighton on loan for a season before joining Leeds in August 2018 but his time at Elland Road was heavily disrupted by injury as he returned to Chelsea making just two senior appearances for the Whites.

Izzy Brown during his time with Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Getty Images

Brown was sent out on further loans to Luton Town and then Sheffield Wednesday, as he played more regularly at Hillsborough.

He signed a one-year deal with Preston in June 2021 but ruptured his Achilles during pre-season training and was released by the club last year.

In a heartfelt post, he wrote: “Dear Football, I really don’t know where to start, although I always thought I’d have to write this one day, I just didn’t think this day would come so soon. It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that after a long year of struggling from two Achilles tendon surgeries. I now have to retire from professional football.

“As soon as I could walk, I always had a football at my feet. That was me, that was my happy place. I lived a dream that most don’t get the opportunity to live and for that I will always be eternally grateful.

“To get to play the sport I love brought many happy times during my life. It also delivered many challenges that I wouldn’t have been able to get through without the love and support of my family and friends. The sacrifices my mum and grandad made for me from the age of 4 years old, gave me the chance to live a life I always inspired to live.

“Driving from Peterborough to West Brom 3/4 times a week after school, just to get me to training and matches, I’ll forever be grateful. I think my Mum only missed one match in my whole life. That just goes to show how much you can really achieve with the love and support from the people closest to you.

“I will always remember the memories I have made. They will live with me forever. From being told I was going to be on the bench against Chelsea, to making my debut against Wigan at the age of 16 for West Brom. Then getting to make my debut for Chelsea, the club I dreamed of playing for when I was a little boy! And I’ll never forget getting promoted to the Premier League with Huddersfield at Wembley.

“That will forever be one of the happiest and greatest moments of my life. Football doesn’t define me as a person. I’m a father, a son, a brother and a friend, and I will still be that after football. I’ve lived my dream and memories that will stay with me forever.

“To every club that I have played for, I really appreciate you all for believing in me and giving me a chance to play the game I love. Lastly, I just want to say thank you to all the fans that have supported me and sang my name, there is no greater feeling than hearing that.

