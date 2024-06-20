HUDDERSFIELD TOWN midfielder Jack Rudoni has completed a move to Championship outfit Coventry City for an undisclosed fee.

The former AFC Wimbledon player was two years into a four-year deal at Town - with the option of a further year - having joined the club in the summer of 2022.

The Surrey-born player was one of the better performers for the Terriers in their 2023-24 relegation season, scoring five goals in 37 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rudoni underwent a medical in the Midlands on Thursday afternoon.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Rudoni, who has completed his move to Championship side Coventry City. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Rudoni’s former club Wimbledon reportedly have a 20 per cent sell-on clause inserted into the deal, based on the profit from his original sale to Town.

The 22-year-old will effectively come in as a replacement at the CBS Arena for out-of-contract Callum O’Hare, who is set to leave Coventry this summer.

Terriers head coach Michael Duff said: “A move that suits all parties, we’ve been clear that if anyone is to leave the club, the deal would only be authorised under the right circumstances for Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While we haven’t worked together, it’s clear that Jack has real potential, and I wish him well in his future career.

"His departure now creates opportunity for others which I find exciting and my full focus is on getting to work with the squad when they return for pre-season next week.”

Earlier this week, Town brought in Lincoln wing-back Lasse Sorensen, their first signing of the Duff era.

On the exit of Rudoni, sporting director Mark Cartwright commented: “Jack’s desire to continue testing himself within the Sky Bet Championship wasn’t a surprise to us, but alongside Michael, we were determined to only sanction his departure once the right deal had been agreed for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad