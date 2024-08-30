Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has again criticised Leeds United for “low-balling” the Blades before they were forced to look elsewhere in search of midfield goals.

The Yorkshire rivals have exchanged players and shared transfer targets in a window which saw Leeds trying to do business into the final hours, turning to Ao Tanaka after being unable to agree a fee for Gustavo Hamer.

With match-fitness not an issue, Tanaka could make his debut at home to Hull City in today’s 3pm Championship game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having irritated Wilder by signing Jayden Bogle, a defender he had hoped to rebuild around this season, Leeds annoyed him again by bidding £13m for Hamer, who the Blades paid £15m for 12 months ago.

Wilder viewed that as derisory and the argument continued in the background on Thursday with conflicting reports about whether the Elland Road club offered Joel Piroe in part-exchange.

Wilder returned to the topic ahead of tomorrow’s Championship visit of Watford.

“They sell two players for £40m [Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray] and ridiculously low-ball us on our best player,” said Wilder, who was not expecting to make any deadline-day signings despite losing Anis Slimane and expecting Auston Trusty to join Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not here to appease anybody up the road and the number was ridiculously low.”

ANGER: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

Leeds needed a player who could score goals from midfield after last season’s pitiful return, and Japanese international Tanaka arrived promising he could be that man.

Gray, Glen Kamara, Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu – who played the second half of last season in defence but has since returned to midfield – did not score a Championship goal between them last season, although Gruev netted in the play-off semi-final against Norwich City.

But Tanaka scored eight for Fortuna Dusseldorf in last season's Bundesliga 2, as well as finding the net in a cup tie, and against Germany in a friendly. He was also credited with five assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can control the game and I can make assists and goals so I want to help the team,” said the 27-cap international, whose most famous goal was a controversial winner against Spain at the last World Cup.

Leeds are understood to have paid £3.3m for the 25-year-old.

As The Yorkshire Post went to press, they were still hoping to do a deal for Isaac Schmidt, a full-back who also has an eye for goal. The St Gallen player has been used on both sides of the field at full-back and wide midfield during his career. The left-footer’s strongest position is regarded as left-back.

Ajax left-back Owen Wijndal was considered a possible alternative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having lost a huge amount of players and left their business very late, Hull were still working on a number of deals last night after completing the signings of Halifax-born goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and Kasey Palmer, with hopes Norwich City winger Abu Kamara might follow.

As well as providing a valuable runner from midfield, Palmer’s experience will be vital in a squad where Anthony Racioppi, Marvin Mehlem, Gustavo Puerta, Chris Bedia and Oscar Zambrano are new to English football and Mason Burstow, Charlie Hughes and Finley Burns still very early in their careers.

At 27, Jamaican international Palmer has over 100 league starts and as many substitute appearances, scoring 20 goals. He had two loans at Huddersfield when at Chelsea.

He said Hull chairman Acun Ilicali made East Yorkshire an attractive choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The owner is ambitious and the club has shown its ambition with the signings,” said Palmer.

“It’s time to play that senior role and try to help the young lads. I’m at that stage of my career to be that influence in the dressing room.