'The perfect club at the perfect time' - Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County man on Sheffield United stay
‘Didzy’ was a free agent when the Blades snapped up him in 2018, handing him a one-year deal following a successful trial.
Had the club known then just how impressive McGoldrick would be, they would have surely handed him a long-term contract.
He was influential as the Blades secured promotion to the Premier League, notching 15 goals in their promotion-winning Championship campaign.
His trickery proved incredibly useful in the top flight, although it was not enough to save the club from relegation in 2021.
The former Sheffield Wednesday loanee left for Derby County a year later, but is still admired by the Bramall Lane faithful.
Speaking to The Sun, the 37-year-old said: “I enjoyed playing in the Premier League. I was at the perfect club at the perfect time.
“I wasn’t a maverick, I was a link player, but was given the freedom to express myself. I might have gone 25 games without scoring but the input I was giving to the team and the manager was important.
“The manager Chris Wilder never dropped me while the fans took to me and kept me going during the time I wasn't scoring.
“I was playing some of the best football I’d ever played and that was because the team and club looked after me. They let me be a free spirit to go out and enjoy myself.”
McGoldrick is still going strong in League Two with Notts County and has contributed 14 goals in the club’s hunt for promotion.
He is out of contract in the summer but is keen to carry on lacing up his boots.
Regarding his future, the forward said: “I’m relaxed. It might depend on what league we’re in or finances. I’m not oblivious and deluded.
“But the club are happy with me, I’m happy being here and want to carry on playing. I’m thinking with nine games left, the main objective is to secure promotion.”
