Former Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town defender Rob Page would be a fit for the Barnsley job, a pundit has claimed.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds recently relieved Darrell Clarke of his duties, promoting his assistant Conor Hourihane to the position of interim head coach.

Hourihane is expected to be in charge until the end of the season, giving supporters plenty of time to ponder who will lead their club into the next campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Page, who was axed from his role as manager of the Wales national team last year, reportedly holds an interest in the Oakwell job.

Rob Page managed Wales between 2020 and 2024. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Prutton believes Page’s attributes could make him ideal for the Barnsley gig.

He told Football League World: "Pagey into Barnsley. Now, we are looking at a man that has spent the last four years or so on the international stage, with experience in the EFL which you would class, from a coaching point of view, as not in abundance.

"However, that vast playing career that he had as well, has transported into what he can do on an international stage. He wouldn't be going into an alien environment with a day-to-day EFL club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Given, as I said, the amount of playing time under his belt and coaching time that he's managed to accrue. I get the feeling that a straight-talking, honest, practical coach such as Rob would fit Barnsley.”

Clarke took the reins at Oakwell in the summer of 2024, with Martin Devaney having ended the 2023/24 campaign in temporary charge.

Devaney had replaced Neill Collins, who has since moved back to the United States to lead Sacramento Republic.

Neill Collins spent less than a year in charge of Barnsley. | Bruce Rollinson

Barnsley are outside contenders for a top-six finish this season, sitting nine points adrift of the play-offs in 10th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prutton said: "Very sad to see Darrell Clarke be moved on, but as we've seen a run of results which was three wins on the spin, then back-to-back defeats, shows just how quickly things can change in the EFL