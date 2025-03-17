Former Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town defender Rob Page reportedly has the Barnsley job in his sights.

Barnsley are seeing out the season with Conor Hourihane as their interim head coach, having relieved Darrell Clarke of his duties.

Hourihane led the Reds for the first time at the weekend, overseeing a 2-1 defeat to Mansfield Town.

The immediate appointment of a caretaker has quelled much of the speculation regarding Clarke successors, but not all of it.

Rob Page was in charge of the Wales national team from 2020 until 2024. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

According to reporter Alan Nixon his Patreon page, Page is keen to make a return to management and would like to do so with Barnsley.

The 50-year-old has been out of work since the summer, when he was axed as manager of the Wales national team.

He had previously led Wales under-21s and has had stints in charge of Port Vale and Northampton Town.

A familiar face in Yorkshire, Page racked up 125 appearances for Sheffield United between 2001 and 2004. He also represented Huddersfield later on his career, featuring for the Terriers on 20 occasions.

If Page does indeed throw his name in the hat for the Oakwell job, he may need to prove he can bring high-octane and attack-minded football to the club.

Conor Hourihane was in charge for Barnsley's visit to Mansfield Town at the weekend. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

After Clarke’s exit, Barnsley’s sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: “Whilst a list of replacements has been identified, we will take some time to ensure the next appointment is the right one with a focus on playing identity, returning to high pressing and attacking football.