Former Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town defender Rob Page has been relieved of his duties as head coach of Wales.

The 49-year-old had been in charge of Wales since 2020 and led the country to their first World Cup for 64 years. However, he paid the price for failure to reach Euro 2024 with his job.

He had initially been backed to remain in his post, although dismal friendlies against Slovakia and Gibraltar appear to have prompted a change of heart from the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Adams, the FAW’s chief football officer, said: “I would like to thank Rob for his work with the Association over the last seven years, firstly as the U21s Head Coach and then onto the role of Cymru head coach.

Rob Page has been dismissed from his role as head coach of Wales. Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“Rob’s work has delivered success reaching the Round of 16 at EURO 2020 and qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and during his period we also integrated 18 pathway players into the senior squad. As we move forward this experience will support our objective to consistently qualify our men’s national team to major tournaments.”

Page, who also represented the likes of Coventry City and Chesterfield as a player, had been in charge of the Wales under-21 side before being handed the senior reins.

Noel Mooney, the FAW’s chief executive officer, said: “On behalf of myself and the entire FAW, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rob for his commitment and dedication to his roles for the national teams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Under Rob Page’s leadership, our Cymru men’s team has achieved significant milestones and victories which have created many incredible memories for our nation, most notably our first World Cup in 64 years.”