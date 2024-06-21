Former Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Chesterfield man axed from managerial role
The 49-year-old had been in charge of Wales since 2020 and led the country to their first World Cup for 64 years. However, he paid the price for failure to reach Euro 2024 with his job.
He had initially been backed to remain in his post, although dismal friendlies against Slovakia and Gibraltar appear to have prompted a change of heart from the Football Association of Wales (FAW).
Dave Adams, the FAW’s chief football officer, said: “I would like to thank Rob for his work with the Association over the last seven years, firstly as the U21s Head Coach and then onto the role of Cymru head coach.
“Rob’s work has delivered success reaching the Round of 16 at EURO 2020 and qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and during his period we also integrated 18 pathway players into the senior squad. As we move forward this experience will support our objective to consistently qualify our men’s national team to major tournaments.”
Page, who also represented the likes of Coventry City and Chesterfield as a player, had been in charge of the Wales under-21 side before being handed the senior reins.
Noel Mooney, the FAW’s chief executive officer, said: “On behalf of myself and the entire FAW, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rob for his commitment and dedication to his roles for the national teams.”
“Under Rob Page’s leadership, our Cymru men’s team has achieved significant milestones and victories which have created many incredible memories for our nation, most notably our first World Cup in 64 years.”
“We remain focused on our FAW value of ‘Excellence’ and look forward to the opportunities for our national teams and Welsh football.”
