Birmingham City are running away at the top of the table, sitting 13 points clear of second-placed Wycombe Wanderers with a game in hand. The Chairboys dropped out of the top two at the weekend, only to return a matter of days later with a Tuesday night victory over Rotherham United.

It has been a dismal campaign for the Millers, who have not tasted the success they were hoping for when they brought Steve Evans back to South Yorkshire.

Many tipped the club to mount an assault on the top two, but Evans’ men are languishing in 14th place. It has not been plain-sailing for their Yorkshire rivals either, with Barnsley and Huddersfield having recently axed their head coaches.

The Terriers dismissed Michael Duff, placing Jon Worthington in temporary charge, and kicked off their new era with a 5-1 win over Crawley Town at the weekend.

Barnsley sacked Darrell Clarke and have also gone down the caretaker route, although Conor Hourihane’s reign started with a defeat at Mansfield Town.

A clutch of clubs are hoping to achieve Championship status, with Wrexham, Charlton Athletic, Reading and Stockport County among them.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.