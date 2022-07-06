Middlesbrough-linked David McGoldrick follows Conor Hourihane from Sheffield United to Derby County

McGoldrick was released after four seasons where he became a fan favourite at Bramall Lane, whereas Hourihane's loan came to an end, along with his Aston Villa contract.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGoldrick had been linked with Middlesbrough - managed the man who brought him to South Yorkshire, Chris Wilder - whereas Hourihane had publicly left the door open to return to the Blades, where the former Barnsley midfielder had been playing under Paul Heckingbottom for a second time.

"There were other offers which were probably more lucrative but I just felt this was right," said the Nottingham-born 34-year-old. "I’m local as well so it’s good for me and my family and the whole project of the club and what the players have said about it, it’s just perfect for me.

I enjoyed my time at Sheffield United and got welcomed there with open arms. I took it in my stride and I’ve got nothing but fond memories looking back. It was a great ride that we went on and I’m hoping that we will have a good ride here as well."

Although he struggled for goals in his first season in the Premier League with Sheffield United, only finding the net twice, he was top-scorer in the campaign that followed and his selfless creativity playing more as a No 10 than an out-and-out centre-forward endeared him to supporters who had seen the important part he played in getting them to the top division after being released by Ipswich Town.

Hampered by injuries, last season was more difficult, restricted to just nine Championship starts and two goals as Heckingbottom tried to evolve the side after Wilder. It was therefore no great shock when he was released at the end of the season.

POPULAR FIGURE: David McGoldrick had a good relationship with the Sheffield United fans in his four seasons

One of Hourihane's biggest contributions was arguably pushing Oliver Norwood's standards when he joined on loan in August, although the pair did play together at times. Of 31-year-old's 29 Championship appearances, 14 came from the bench.

McGoldrick and Hourihane are both Republic of Ireland internationals.